Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

