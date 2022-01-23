Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

