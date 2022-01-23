Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.