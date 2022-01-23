Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 9,319 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 645.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average of $223.19. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

