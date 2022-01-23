British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BTLCY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,880. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

