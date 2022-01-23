Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.