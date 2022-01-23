Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.34. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James upgraded Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, upped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,491 shares of company stock worth $12,993,749 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 526,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

