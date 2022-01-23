Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

