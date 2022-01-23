Brokerages Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce sales of $48.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.80 million and the lowest is $47.41 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $42.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 625,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $12,179,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $9,919,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

