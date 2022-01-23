Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $249.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.22 million and the lowest is $240.32 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $544.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,539. The company has a market cap of $584.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

