Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia posted sales of $935.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1,387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,813 shares during the period. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 491,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,591. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.