Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.13 Million

Brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report sales of $853.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.15 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

MIDD opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.27. Middleby has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.