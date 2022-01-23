Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Target Price at $20.00

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ATUSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

