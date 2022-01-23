Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Target Price at $71.50

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ASGTF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

