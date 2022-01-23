Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$2.16

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.55. 13,927,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,509. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

