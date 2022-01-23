Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$164.03

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

TSE:CM traded down C$1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$160.13. 2,263,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$147.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$108.50 and a 12 month high of C$166.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.23%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

