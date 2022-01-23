Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $105.17

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.41.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,702 shares of company stock worth $6,118,937. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,684,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,449. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

