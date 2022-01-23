Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Price Target at €71.57

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($81.17).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ETR LXS traded down €0.58 ($0.66) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €55.20 ($62.73). 209,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.11.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

