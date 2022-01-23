Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $105.65

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.63.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,565,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909,210. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

