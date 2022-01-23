Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price at $16.46

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

