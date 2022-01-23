Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Target Price at $350.00

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSPPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 350 ($4.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$2.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 201. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.