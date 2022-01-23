Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $23.15 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

