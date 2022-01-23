Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.52

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 18655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

