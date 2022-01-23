Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.52

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 18655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.