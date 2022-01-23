Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $819,721.31 and approximately $93,329.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

