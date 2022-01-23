Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,928

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.31) to GBX 1,928 ($26.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($28.65) to GBX 2,280 ($31.11) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.29.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

