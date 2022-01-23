Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,785.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $48,785.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00427284 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

