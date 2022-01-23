Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Sells $7,749,500.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

