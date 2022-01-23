California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

