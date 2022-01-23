California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.05 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Targa Resources worth $26,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after buying an additional 899,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

