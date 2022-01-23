California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,446 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Trex worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

