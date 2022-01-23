California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,377 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Equitable worth $24,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 69.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

