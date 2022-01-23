California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,785 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.