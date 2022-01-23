Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $184.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.81.

NYSE CPT opened at $157.68 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.