Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FVI. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.61.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.77 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

