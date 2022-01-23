Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

