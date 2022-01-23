Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $55.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,370,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after buying an additional 213,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

