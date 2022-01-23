Cardano Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $35.96 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00173346 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00364021 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00062905 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,007,996,390 coins and its circulating supply is 33,539,825,364 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

