Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

