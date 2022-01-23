Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

RYF opened at $62.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13.

