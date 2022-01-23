Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $241.39 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

