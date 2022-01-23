Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of BX stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.