Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE CRS opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

