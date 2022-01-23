carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CSXXY opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.
About carsales.com
