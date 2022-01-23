carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSXXY opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

