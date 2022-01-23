Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,588 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.72% of Carter Bankshares worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of CARE opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

