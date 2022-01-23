Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $185.00. The company traded as low as $146.52 and last traded at $146.52, with a volume of 21991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.