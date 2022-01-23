CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

CSGP stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

