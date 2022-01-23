CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 1,125 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $494.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $380.64 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.