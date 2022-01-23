CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 591.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 85,222 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

