CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $342,000 in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 454,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

