CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $373,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

